Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.83B, down from 192,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 2,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, down from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, January 25. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $182 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, September 8. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $163 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co holds 10,931 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2.00M shares for 7.05% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation accumulated 93,262 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,600 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Incorporated reported 64,288 shares. State Street has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,717 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 4.64% or 159,535 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 343,504 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 2,777 shares. Penobscot Mgmt accumulated 41,245 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,669 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 64,638 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 2.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btim has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. On Monday, December 17 Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1045.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38,484 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $38.40B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Etf (GLD) by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, May 24. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, October 17 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 27.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59 million for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.