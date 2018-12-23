Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, up from 38,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05M on Wednesday, July 11. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Disney Stock Is Still One of the Happiest Places on Wall Street – Investorplace.com" on December 11, 2018

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Apple could move production if tariffs skyrocket – Seeking Alpha" on December 12, 2018

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.