Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 41.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,408 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426,000, down from 5,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 608,503 shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 136.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED)

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02 million, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amedisys Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Paul Kusserow – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2018: AMED,ARNA, SGEN,HCM – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Amedisys Closes on Massachusetts Personal Care Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amedisys Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Is A Solid Buy Opportunity In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMED shares while 65 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 28.91 million shares or 0.67% less from 29.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Woods has 16,650 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 20,561 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 72,210 are held by Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 5,742 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 1,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Finance Management Professionals has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 79 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd owns 2,789 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 560,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Parametric Ltd Liability reported 99,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 196,172 shares. 36,736 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Automobile Association accumulated 6,556 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 3,408 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $3.12 million activity. 7,520 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by North Michael Paul. 398 shares were sold by Pearce David B., worth $37,484. 3,394 shares were sold by NETTERVILLE JAKE L, worth $416,984.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 51.79% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.56 per share. AMED’s profit will be $27.11 million for 31.46 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys Inc. had 55 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 8 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 27 by Benchmark. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by SunTrust. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by SunTrust.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $14.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19,467 shares to 195,926 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 18,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers stated it has 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Busey Tru has 231,676 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 101,774 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 145,290 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Company invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 872,555 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation owns 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,836 shares. Howard Management invested in 4.8% or 159,418 shares. Chemung Canal invested in 56,887 shares. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 602,571 were reported by Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability. 298,256 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associates. Pitcairn reported 42,212 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,453 shares.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $404.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,535 shares to 137,026 shares, valued at $40.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 12,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,502 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $200 target in Friday, April 20 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 14. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Canaccord Genuity. Drexel Hamilton maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, December 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $182 target.