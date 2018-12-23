Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 97.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 278,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 253,968 shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has declined 7.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,053 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.26M, up from 189,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.48% stake. Moreover, Bennicas And Associates has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,898 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.65M shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt owns 2,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Inc holds 1.62% or 29,465 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Limited Liability Com has invested 4.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,456 are held by Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 7.41 million shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 11,039 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Assoc Inc has 102,203 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 403,099 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 12. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, October 21 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Monday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 1.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 34,339 shares to 139,544 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,388 shares to 7,676 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 112,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 3 analysts covering Argan (NYSE:AGX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Argan had 5 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street downgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) on Thursday, December 7 to “Hold” rating. Wm Smith initiated Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) rating on Friday, October 16. Wm Smith has “Not Rated” rating and $45 target. Avondale downgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) on Thursday, December 8 to “Mkt Perform” rating. Lake Street initiated the shares of AGX in report on Thursday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Wednesday, March 28.

More news for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Argan, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” and published on December 06, 2018 is yet another important article.