Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,851 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93 million, down from 73,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2127.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 43,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.26 million, up from 2,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 108,925 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Fincl reported 5.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsc LP reported 0.16% stake. Mcmillion Capital Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,315 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Lc has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Global Advisors Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 163,907 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc reported 94,550 shares stake. Renaissance Inv Group Lc accumulated 53,305 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 7.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 85,810 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability owns 7,260 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,138 shares. White Pine Communication holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,918 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated holds 1.17% or 41,573 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt owns 154,566 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. has $310 highest and $11 lowest target. $189.19’s average target is 25.52% above currents $150.73 stock price. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 5. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 6 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 7 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 26. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Pacific Crest. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $429.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 113,120 shares to 350,089 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial holds 0.97% or 16,091 shares in its portfolio. At Bancorporation reported 20,141 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation invested in 6.04 million shares. Tcw Incorporated owns 755,580 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 216,561 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Limited Company owns 123,338 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.67 million shares. Systematic Management LP holds 57,084 shares. Glenview Lc owns 1.40M shares. Blue Financial holds 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 67,911 shares. M Kraus & Co has invested 5.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 549,061 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 251,252 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 21. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 21. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 16. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Global Equities Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 3.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emrg Mrkt Hg Div Et (DEM) by 56,385 shares to 131,255 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

