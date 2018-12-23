Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 1,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.50M, up from 261,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 85.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, up from 98,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 6.34 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 426,288 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,100 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3.53% or 704,516 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4.12 million shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na holds 4.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,166 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Mgmt Corp has 4.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd stated it has 28,312 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Platinum Invest invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stifel Finance Corp invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South State Corporation stated it has 2.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpine Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,742 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.82% or 126,819 shares in its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Morgan Stanley reported 39.19 million shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, September 9. Brean Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, December 22. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 2 to “Sector Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,400 shares to 162,791 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 30,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14,305 shares to 533,695 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider Steinfort Matt sold $57,211. Connor Richard W. also sold $41,001 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares. Mays Sandra had sold 1,586 shares worth $54,152 on Wednesday, October 3. $144,667 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Waters John F Jr.. Rottenberg Linda had sold 5,000 shares worth $195,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 9,771 shares. Archer Capital Mngmt LP holds 9.37% or 364,500 shares in its portfolio. Banbury Ltd Co has 618,268 shares. First Ltd Partnership owns 174,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company holds 16,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 263 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 36,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company owns 1.63M shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 53,581 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 2.04M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 87,500 shares. Alphaone Invest Service Llc has invested 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 76,277 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.46M shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, December 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 28 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Tuesday, November 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by MoffettNathanson on Wednesday, August 5. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 30 report.