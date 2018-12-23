Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,609 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, down from 26,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 60.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 9,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,868 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.44 million, up from 14,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna unveils $67bn deal to buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE NAMED CIGNA; 09/03/2018 – Cigna to Draw Antitrust Scrutiny Amid Wave of Health-Care Deals; 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent — One Year Ahead of Goal; 10/04/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Adj EPS $4.11; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. Sadler Jason D had sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51M. ZOLLARS WILLIAM D sold $46,101 worth of stock or 238 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 5,694 shares to 23,748 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830 shares, and cut its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 430,387 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.08% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Burke & Herbert Comml Bank stated it has 0.89% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Burney Communication holds 0.24% or 19,706 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Gp has 4,250 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Churchill Management owns 23,978 shares. Sanders Limited Liability Company invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Haverford Tru Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Smithfield has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 350 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.02% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,400 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 14,604 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 1.47 million shares. Swiss National Bank owns 854,574 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 8 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Evercore on Friday, September 23 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded the shares of CI in report on Monday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of CI in report on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,817 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 254,505 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 74,906 shares or 4.87% of the stock. Security Tru invested in 53,663 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Advisory has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,409 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Int holds 4.18 million shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 3,330 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 106,516 shares. Bank Of The West has invested 4.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nwi Mgmt LP holds 50,000 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com accumulated 48,768 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 6,617 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $388.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 18,264 shares to 183,484 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.