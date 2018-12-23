Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.19 million, down from 64,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 337,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $443.58M, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 1.56 million shares traded or 137.69% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 433,253 shares to 9.73M shares, valued at $720.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 254,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,970 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $454,213 activity. Churchill Dwight D. sold 2,034 shares worth $224,818.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

