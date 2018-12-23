Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 196.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 38,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.12 million, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Harsco Corporation (HSC) by 39.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $759,000, down from 43,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Harsco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.28M shares traded or 171.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Board Elects F. Nicholas Grasberger III as Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Executing Very Well Amid Healthy Market Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 118,500 shares to 421,700 shares, valued at $30.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $525,249 activity. Gerson Scott H sold $513,483 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.29M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HSC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 65.06 million shares or 1.48% less from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Company stated it has 2,621 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 194,197 shares. Nordea Inv Ab owns 176,184 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc owns 598 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 728,974 shares. Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 18,747 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. 350 were reported by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc has invested 0.07% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.15% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 767,632 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 2.27 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. G2 Inv Prtn Management Ltd invested in 0.79% or 75,700 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 10,402 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corporation had 17 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Lake Street initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 3. On Wednesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 3. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 17. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, September 15 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 4,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signature And Investment Advsrs has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based King Wealth has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo Mn invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Advsrs Ok has 131,466 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Laurel Grove Llc, California-based fund reported 44,092 shares. First Manhattan holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.25 million shares. Family Corporation reported 80,229 shares. Merian (Uk) owns 1.06 million shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 10.31% or 19,659 shares. Horan Cap Management invested 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 204,503 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple appeals China’s iPhone sales ban – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analyst: Google, Amazon releasing AirPods rivals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: Apple’s decision feels like a complete rebuke of North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Original Content Ambitions Are Growing – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing Whiplash: Looking For Closure With Apple And Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $503.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 69,865 shares to 20,911 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,208 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global on Thursday, January 19 to “Negative”. Gabelli initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. Longbow upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, March 30 to “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. On Tuesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, May 2 report. Bernstein maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating.