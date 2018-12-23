Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 16.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 89,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.85 million, down from 529,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.76 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29M, up from 219,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 5. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, March 17. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 18 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 2 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $72 target. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, September 30.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider Korner Lisa J sold $581,368. $343,467 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by May Douglas J. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 89,010 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,973 shares. Beacon Group Incorporated invested 0.41% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 58,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 512,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fin reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 9,147 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp holds 3.90 million shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 115,517 shares. 7,906 are owned by Advisors Inc Ok. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% or 10,830 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2,234 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 224,118 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners LP: Time To Buy This Top Dividend Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan forecasts Permian Gulf Coast pipeline to cost $2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Keeping Promises But Still Dragged Down By Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 351,807 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 98,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 120.25% or $0.95 from last year’s $0.79 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold AAOI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 12.85 million shares or 7.01% less from 13.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Parametric Assocs holds 15,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 151,097 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 359,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,443 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Barclays Public Limited reported 415,264 shares stake. Ls Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 5,672 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 7,777 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 15,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 13,708 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 45 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 105,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 36,575 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 44,028 shares.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Applied Opto (AAOI) Stock Soaring Today? – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop Capital: A Cisco/Luxtera deal threatens AAOI, FNSR – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Optoelectronics -4% as Rosenblatt starts at Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Luxtera Deal Makes Waves in Optical Space – Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reached Value Stock Territory? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 50 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Craig Hallum. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by Raymond James. FBR Capital maintained Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) rating on Friday, February 16. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $32.0 target. Northland Capital maintained Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) rating on Thursday, February 22. Northland Capital has “Sell” rating and $24.0 target. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, December 7. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 8. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, January 29 to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report.