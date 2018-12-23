Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 22,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,411 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, up from 143,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International Ord (PM) by 300% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $978,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Worth Between $65 And $117 Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: AT&T, Verizon quit conservative lobbying group – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Inc invested in 0.27% or 1.09 million shares. 82,449 are held by Hanson And Doremus Mgmt. Old Republic holds 3.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.79 million shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas invested 2.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,010 shares. Athena Ltd stated it has 44,001 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 7,139 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6,406 shares. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Weatherly Asset LP has invested 1.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Firm Inc reported 8,612 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canal Ins Co stated it has 3.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 366,384 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson to “Sell” on Friday, April 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 28 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. Independent Research upgraded the shares of T in report on Tuesday, October 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 27 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Investors Are Ignoring This – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Market Gift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, October 20 to “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Thursday, February 8. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $126.0 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 10. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PM in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, October 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, October 3. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral” rating.