Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 31,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,070 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.82 million, up from 238,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 132.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.22 million, down from 99,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 123,730 shares to 97,816 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $148,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.92, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KYN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 28.11 million shares or 8.84% more from 25.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment invested in 114,277 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Investment Research has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Financial Bank accumulated 38,754 shares. 1,292 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd reported 32,177 shares. Moreover, Zazove Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Prudential Public Limited stated it has 214,503 shares. Manchester Limited Liability holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0.22% or 35,425 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc holds 12,110 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il owns 123,541 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability holds 119,121 shares. Illinois-based Cedar Hill Associate Ltd Liability has invested 2.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Usca Ria Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 26,249 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Sackman Stuart had sold 1,197 shares worth $172,886. Another trade for 2,334 shares valued at $337,896 was made by Bonarti Michael A on Friday, August 31. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold 101,620 shares worth $14.98M. The insider Black Maria sold 6,216 shares worth $901,811. Another trade for 8,323 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Siegmund Jan on Friday, August 31. O’Brien Dermot J sold $1.58 million worth of stock or 10,946 shares.

