Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 79,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $316.41M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 2.54M shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bam (BAM) by 13.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 781,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.38M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $283.88 million, up from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bam for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 234,385 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $223.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 106,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 954,962 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 23 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. Argus Research maintained the shares of PSA in report on Wednesday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Wednesday, February 21. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $190.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 16. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Evercore.

