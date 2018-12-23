Private Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 1,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, up from 16,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 59,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.79 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Barclays Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of BAC in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 16. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 16 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $26.0 target.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $842.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 4,529 shares to 203,851 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,477 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) option implied volatility on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inverness Counsel reported 8,055 shares. Alabama-based Rfg Advisory Group Inc Lc has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Steinberg Asset Management owns 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27,654 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 155,162 shares. 38,193 were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Whittier has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Limited Com owns 493,072 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And holds 308,738 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Rand Wealth Lc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 15,170 shares. Boltwood has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Conning stated it has 260,719 shares. California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993 on Monday, December 17.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $490.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 1,433 shares to 47,037 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,166 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International Inc. Cla (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.