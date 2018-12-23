Quadrant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 26.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc bought 11,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 42,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.80M, up from 5.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 369,028 shares traded or 80.84% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage

Berkshire Partners Llc, which manages about $8.54 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 3.09 million shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $202.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 34 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 7 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Monday, November 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $30 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WMS in report on Tuesday, November 24 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Monday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, December 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 8,101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Convergence Partners Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 16,987 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 13,220 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com owns 199,847 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 41,545 shares. 2,949 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Citigroup Inc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. 409,529 were reported by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Goldman Sachs Gp has 94,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 486,418 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 87,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Communication LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Stifel Fincl stated it has 7,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More important recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces New Executive Vice President, Supply Chain – Business Wire” on October 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Research Report Identifies Starbucks, Jones Lang LaSalle, Univar, Conduent, Twilio, and Advanced Drainage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 7. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was upgraded by KBW. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Sunday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why $32 Looks So Great for BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put, large holding of Warren Buffett trades at 15-month low – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.