Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 3.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,731 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.25 million, down from 223,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.21M shares traded or 367.95% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 14.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.57% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 12.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,510 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.91 million, up from 38,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.62% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Among 10 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barnes Group had 28 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, September 7. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. The company was initiated on Monday, October 19 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, December 5. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 7. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, October 29.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,480 shares to 160,567 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold B shares while 80 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 42.80 million shares or 1.87% less from 43.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability reported 139,574 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,167 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 46,276 shares stake. 10,860 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Mason Street Advisors has 13,955 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 4,235 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 11,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 11,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Serv Grp holds 88,223 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 4,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.04% or 26,736 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 73,140 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Qs holds 0% or 6 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 sales for $118,806 activity. $81,551 worth of stock was sold by MCCLELLAN HASSELL H on Monday, November 26. BARNES THOMAS O had sold 770 shares worth $45,646 on Wednesday, November 28. $2,128 worth of stock was bought by BENANAV GARY G on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 16.90% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.71 per share. B’s profit will be $42.58M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $508.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 16,147 shares to 24,968 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 4,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,936 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. 462 shares were sold by Shotts Philip G., worth $30,978 on Tuesday, September 11. JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, September 11. On Monday, July 16 the insider Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28M. HICKEY DENNIS J sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89M. On Monday, August 13 MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 15,000 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, January 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. Atlantic Securities initiated the shares of CL in report on Wednesday, January 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Sterne Agee CRT. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

