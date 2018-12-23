Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) by 1468% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 367,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 392,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 33.50M shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 11/04/2018 – Barrick Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SHANDONG HAS HAD 22 MEETINGS SO FAR ON BARRICK PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – BARRICK OPEN TO PASCUA PARTNER `IF THERE’S AN OPPORTUNITY’; 06/03/2018 Barrick Fosters Ownership Culture By Making Employees Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – CONTINUE TO TARGET THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 FOR THE COMPLETION OF A DETAILED PROPOSAL FOR REVIEW BY ACACIA; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Avg Realized Gold Price $1,332 Per Ounce; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,400 MLN- $1,600 MLN; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BARRICK GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Barrick Announces Investment in Midas Gold; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 18.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04M, up from 11,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

