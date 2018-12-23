Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 660.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 26,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,624 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, up from 4,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 17/04/2018 - REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 18/05/2018 - NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (BBT) by 6.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95 million, up from 173,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. DUFFY TERRENCE A had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.89 million. 4,976 shares valued at $878,762 were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M. on Tuesday, September 4. Winkler Julie sold $1.14M worth of stock. Holzrichter Julie sold $626,039 worth of stock. 7,820 shares were sold by Tobin Jack J, worth $1.37M. Shares for $449,650 were sold by Pietrowicz John W. on Thursday, October 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 15,456 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 19,900 shares stake. Commerce Bancorporation holds 503,500 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Sarl has 2.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,986 were reported by Wespac. Capital Fund stated it has 60,004 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.06% or 4,555 shares. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.65% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Management reported 0.02% stake. Asset Mgmt One Company holds 0.21% or 611,167 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,782 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,200 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,776 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 35,691 shares to 12,493 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 39,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,923 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 26. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Jefferies. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, June 12 report.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $945.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility (USMV) by 39,478 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $109.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Etf by 125,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,578 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,212 were reported by Asset Strategies. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 143,157 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 52,771 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 63,558 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 9.05 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust owns 75,636 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Ckw Gru Inc has 1,200 shares. City Hldgs has 0.73% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 52,340 shares. United Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 93,488 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.02% or 21,951 shares. Comm Natl Bank invested in 0.29% or 496,959 shares. Jennison Associate accumulated 3.89 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. D Scott Neal invested in 6,749 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Alabama-based Leavell Management Inc has invested 0.21% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).