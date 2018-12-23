Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 0.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 31,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $473.82M, down from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 588,809 shares traded or 92.92% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 12.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). C Wide Grp Inc Holding A S owns 52,955 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 38,703 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Fin State Bank Tru has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 738 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,937 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 0.72% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,076 shares. Fosun Int Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Fruth Invest Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,140 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 193 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Magnetar has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fjarde Ap owns 0.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 72,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 84,342 shares. Lincoln Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 13. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 9. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. 4,530 shares were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto, worth $1.07 million. 5,243 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.28 million were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. Bodner Charles R had sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328. Another trade for 5,887 shares valued at $1.49 million was made by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. RING TIMOTHY M also sold $9.96M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 7. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ATR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 55.66 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Trust has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 2,357 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Eulav Asset Management holds 157,500 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,340 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,553 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 147,678 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 4,964 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0% or 4,523 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,475 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 8,468 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,975 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Twin Tree Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $15.28 million activity. Prieur Marc had sold 800 shares worth $81,984 on Tuesday, July 31. $715,017 worth of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was sold by Haffar Salim. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Kuhn Robert on Monday, July 30. Kampouri Monnas Giovanna also sold $1.34M worth of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) on Tuesday, September 4.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ATR’s profit will be $52.76M for 27.84 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.