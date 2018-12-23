Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 14.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57 million, down from 16,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 24,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto also sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. 13,498 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $3.18M were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. 5,243 shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr, worth $1.28M. RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96M worth of stock. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of stock or 5,887 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Aristocrat BD Beats Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Completes Molecular Portfolio for GI Infection With New Viral Panel – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) Positioned For Top-, Bottom-Line Outperformance, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Look Again At Becton, Dickinson And Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 23. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 4. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $210.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0.04% or 300 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.61% or 51,415 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il has 1,732 shares. Spc Financial accumulated 4,685 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 3,956 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 22,151 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.97% or 22,062 shares. Aspiriant Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,659 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,866 shares. United Fire Group Inc invested in 2,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc accumulated 440,128 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.09% or 3,566 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Huntington National Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 73,910 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 5,299 shares stake.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 21,700 shares to 128,559 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 33,951 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,647 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.15% or 123,389 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% stake. Tradition Llc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 751 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate owns 0.88% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,995 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 48,228 shares. California-based Schnieders Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 14,901 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Torray Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 41,508 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $279 target. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Shares for $1.28 million were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. On Wednesday, November 14 FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13,498 shares. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Lim James C. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. The insider Borzi James W sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49 million. RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 7.