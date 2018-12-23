Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31M, up from 6,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 26/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, INC HAS 5.16% OF ABLYNX VOTING RIGHTS AS OF MARCH 22; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 31/05/2018 – BlackRock EM fund has bought Turkey’s lira, dollar-bonds; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $113 target in Tuesday, May 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 28 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, December 22. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, October 1. Guggenheim maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Sunday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,419 shares to 3,913 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 7,282 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 3,248 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Regentatlantic Cap Limited owns 8,670 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ariel Invs Limited Com holds 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 13,429 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,364 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 62,942 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 12,634 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 60,184 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 38,442 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 874,064 shares. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. $3.20M worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were sold by REED DEBRA L. 11,600 shares valued at $1.34 million were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A on Friday, November 30. Shares for $554,906 were sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $193.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,125 shares to 14,091 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 2,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,989 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc F Sponsored Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BLK in report on Thursday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, April 10. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 17. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank.

More recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invests reported 0.72% stake. Sta Wealth Management holds 487 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.43% or 3,283 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Company has invested 0.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Dupont Cap Management reported 28,356 shares. Buckhead Capital Lc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 13,485 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,585 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 930 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 1.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). United Service Automobile Association stated it has 77,323 shares. Kistler invested in 199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0.09% or 5,612 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.26% stake. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Ohio-based Randolph Inc has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).