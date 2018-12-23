Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 1,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.67 million, up from 30,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Co NA Buys Into Altair Engineering Class A; 07/03/2018 – Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Financal Impact From Deal Not Material to Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 191.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 818,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.11 million, up from 426,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.16M shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 2.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 83,815 shares. Mirador Ltd Partnership owns 3,564 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 839 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,464 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Associate Ny reported 0.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Yorktown And Research Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 2,591 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Liability. The New York-based Lvw Advsrs Lc has invested 0.43% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 272,120 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Srb Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wright Invsts holds 2,885 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 6,175 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Twin Focus Cap Prtn Limited owns 1,382 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $626.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,225 shares to 110,905 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,334 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Adjournment of Special Meetings of the Unitholders of the iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF and iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final November Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 12. Argus Research maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Friday, October 2. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $390 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $367 target in Thursday, January 21 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $337 target in Wednesday, August 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $475 target in Friday, September 8 report.

More news for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. Zacks.com‘s article titled: “Is a Hold Strategy Apt for Rayonier (RYN) Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” and published on December 11, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold RYN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 105.88 million shares or 2.97% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 176,865 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 23,207 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability reported 333,135 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Lc accumulated 800 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 86,074 shares. Colony Grp Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,950 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 533,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 12,321 shares. Montgomery Management Inc owns 93,004 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp has 0.05% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 210,326 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 27,397 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Real Est Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 268,200 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 25,939 shares to 12,922 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,421 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.