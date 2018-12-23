Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 46.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 17,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,937 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, down from 37,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53M shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,250 shares to 13,868 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $373 target in Friday, February 23 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300.0 target in Thursday, September 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 26 by Societe Generale. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was reinitiated by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, June 25.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cognex Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura initiated the shares of CGNX in report on Friday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CGNX in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. FBR Capital initiated the shares of CGNX in report on Wednesday, November 11 with “Mkt Perform” rating. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. CSLA downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on Thursday, March 24 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Robert W. Baird. Northcoast downgraded the shares of CGNX in report on Friday, December 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, November 3. The company was initiated on Thursday, December 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, April 1.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,677 shares to 65,277 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 42,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Athenex Inc.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Schneider Jerry A. had sold 5,000 shares worth $271,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.