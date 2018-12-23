Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,165 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, down from 14,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country

Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95M, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.14M shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54 million and $988.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 75,000 shares to 633,449 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 8 by HSBC. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of AEM in report on Wednesday, March 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, July 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by TD Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 14 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 746 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.8% or 2,825 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs invested in 5,362 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Omers Administration invested in 0.61% or 169,990 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 104,870 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Company reported 7,501 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Prns accumulated 1.83M shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 54,699 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 0.57% or 284,714 shares. Tru Invest Advisors has 3,330 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 134,835 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 15,678 shares.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $174.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emrg Mkt Indx (EEM) by 9,000 shares to 18,496 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Sands Diana L.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.