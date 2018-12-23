Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 2,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.64 million, up from 544,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 1.44M shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 5.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.99M, down from 259,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 3.39M shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Thursday, August 3. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Friday, June 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by BTIG Research. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TTWO Stock: Take-Two Interactive Software Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Shutterstock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two (TTWO) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zelnick disavows interest in CBS CEO job; TTWO +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why TTWO Stock Is Tumbling Today: â€˜Red Dead Redemption 2â€™ Has Big Flaw – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.21 million for 12.42 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tyvor Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.62% or 23,180 shares. Moreover, Friess Associate Limited Liability Co has 1.85% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 14,642 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 17,508 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Wespac Advsrs Lc has 0.17% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,085 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 37,370 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 5,599 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,335 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,262 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,799 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $8.38 million activity. 13,268 shares were sold by Emerson Daniel P, worth $1.64M. On Thursday, November 15 Sheresky Michael sold $24,720 worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 222 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $549.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 21,642 shares to 97,868 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Among 24 analysts covering Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Boston Properties Inc. had 87 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 14 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 10. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Thursday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $13000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12,928 shares to 775,677 shares, valued at $105.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).