Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17M, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 5.02 million shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 62.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,968 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 3,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $348.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 15,550 shares to 38,482 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Investec on Friday, August 4. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, May 25. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Investec given on Thursday, September 8. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. On Friday, October 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 25. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was reinitiated by Bank of America.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,240 shares to 24,158 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 13,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,192 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. LIBENSON RICHARD M had sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976. Vachris Roland Michael also sold $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. 22,500 shares were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG, worth $5.03M. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22M worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $707,430 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, October 1. On Tuesday, October 30 GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,163 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Friday, June 16. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, June 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company reported 8,893 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Vision Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.18% or 18,519 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bryn Mawr Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Etrade Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 6,140 were reported by Profit Invest Mgmt Llc. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Garde Capital accumulated 11,124 shares. Strategic Financial Incorporated reported 11,445 shares. 204,609 are owned by Amp Capital. 262 were reported by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

