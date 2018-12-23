Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,023 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.16M, down from 82,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.87 million shares traded or 61.57% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 6,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 141,624 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.35M, up from 135,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 4.76 million shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $641.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,508 shares to 31,659 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge (BR) Reports Election of Tim Gokey to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 28 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by Avondale. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BR in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. On Wednesday, June 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Avondale to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 2 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Earnings on Oct 24: MLNX, AMD & XLNX – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx Navigates Impressive Growth In Politically Treacherous Waters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm (NYSE:RPM) by 9,257 shares to 169,867 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ca Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) by 222,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,490 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Total Stock Mkt (SWTSX).

Among 29 analysts covering Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Xilinx Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair given on Friday, October 26. On Friday, April 6 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 15 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, January 3. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies.