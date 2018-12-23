Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8294.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 69,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,764 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78 million, up from 843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Summit Equities Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc bought 80 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,426 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $622.27 million, up from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.58 million shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M

Among 18 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 72 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, April 22 by SunTrust. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 16 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, November 2. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Monday, August 7 report.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High-Quality MLP Yielding 12.4%, Opportunistic Buy With 50% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners: Good Revenue, Disappointing Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye cancels open season for South Texas Gateway pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Outcome of Strategic Review – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45 billion and $601.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA) by 927 shares to 32,206 shares, valued at $805.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,420 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 4.08 million shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 32,807 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 116,925 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 6,524 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 26,000 shares. Miller Howard Invests invested 0.28% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 112,800 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Plc. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 15,524 shares. Stifel reported 137,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc stated it has 600 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares has 250 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 18,466 shares stake. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $155.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,196 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Communications: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.