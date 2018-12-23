Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 48.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 109,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.64M, down from 225,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 513,338 shares traded or 71.19% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 44.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 26,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,297 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, down from 58,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05M for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 29. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, April 6 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. Stephens upgraded Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Thursday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Credit Suisse maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BG in report on Wednesday, March 7 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “20 Stocks Loving the China Tariff Delays – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge adds Syngenta CEO to board in deal with activist investors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Bunge CEO Latest Casualty of Investor Activism – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WSJ: Bunge on the verge of replacing CEO Schroder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “J. Erik Fyrwald to Join Bunge Limited Board of Directors – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $61.93 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $188,130 were bought by Lupo L Patrick on Monday, November 5. 6,500 shares were bought by Zenuk Mark N, worth $412,825 on Tuesday, November 6. Boehlert Thomas bought $200,590 worth of stock. $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Schroder Soren.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 87,020 shares to 862,246 shares, valued at $168.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 18,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent invested in 4,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 8,700 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 31,641 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.05% or 6,156 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Amer Fincl Bank reported 77,489 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meiji Yasuda Life Company holds 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 21,300 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 420,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Cap has 22,126 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% or 1.27M shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 16,724 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.52% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $1.49 million activity. Piovaccari Alessandro also sold $113,331 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on Monday, October 15. On Thursday, November 15 BOCK WILLIAM G sold $82,750 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Earnings on Jul 25: AMD, XLNX & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here are 3 Important Things to Know About Your 401(k) – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GFG Alliance to build 10 mln tpy steel plant in South Australia – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $30.20 million for 26.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Silicon Labs had 54 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral” on Monday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, February 1 with “Buy”. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 18. Barclays Capital maintained Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $46 target.