Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 17,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,970 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.50M, up from 240,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 34,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 399,184 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.70 million, down from 433,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2.17M shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Capital 5.25 Pfd Se by 15,650 shares to 101,285 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,896 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc 6.375 Pfd.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 82.14 million shares or 0.17% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

