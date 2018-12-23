Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 561489.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.61 million, up from 280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62M shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 12.12M shares traded or 140.91% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023

Among 34 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 2. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Northland Capital. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 13 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, April 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.0 target in Friday, September 1 report. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.0 target in Monday, September 25 report.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.89M for 6.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 23,008 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has 298,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 335 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.76 million shares. Franklin accumulated 0.03% or 4.61 million shares. Patten Group holds 524 shares. Ameriprise holds 3.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 613,741 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 0.1% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 155,570 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 36,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

More recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China New Borun Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From The New York Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” on November 30, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Petroleum to buy Permian acreage for $570M, plans 22M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $171,419 activity. 625 shares valued at $4,981 were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J on Tuesday, December 11.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, November 25 report. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, November 18. Howard Weil downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, December 14 report. JP Morgan initiated Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Stephens. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Monday, April 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Societe Generale.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 45,271 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,200 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).