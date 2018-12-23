Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (CARB) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 47,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Carbonite Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.25 million shares traded or 142.06% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sonic Corp Com (SONC) by 36.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 58,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 99,470 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31M, down from 157,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Sonic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.49 lastly. It is down 59.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SONC News: 27/03/2018 – SONIC – SEES AN EXPECTED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.16 PER SHARE DURING FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – TRANS STATES AIRLINES & SONIC TOOLS REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 27/03/2018 – Sonic Corp Sees FY Royalty Rev Growth From New Unit Development; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Sonic; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo: ‘Sonic attack’ on U.S. reported in China; 30/05/2018 – MEGA SONIC SA MGAP.WA – 2-YEAR SERIES D3 BONDS ARE DUE ON MAY 29, 2020; 20/03/2018 – Barefoot Networks Brings the Power of P4 Programmability to Open Compute Project’s SONiC; 12/04/2018 – Sonic Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) to report earnings on January, 3. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SONC’s profit will be $11.78M for 32.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Sonic Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonic -4.6% as revenues decline, miss in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonic’s Q3 Report: Pay Attention To Underlying Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sonic boosts buybacks amid asset-light model – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Universal Display (OLED) Added to S&P MidCap 400, Nabors (NBR) Moves to S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Netflix, Werner Enterprises, Universal Forest Products, Sonic, Tenaris SA, and World Acceptance â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6,093 shares to 87,281 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 93,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.69 million activity. 89,176 Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) shares with value of $3.86M were sold by Budd John H III. Saroch E Edward sold 21,896 shares worth $798,422. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $108,281 was made by Cummins Carolyn C. on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold SONC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 16.36% less from 36.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 49,730 shares. 8,783 are owned by Natixis. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 599,816 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. International Inc holds 0% or 27,126 shares. Ls Ltd Liability holds 1,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 210,905 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 365,374 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC). Two Sigma Llc owns 11,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC). The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) for 62 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,503 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sonic had 62 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $2800 target. The stock of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Friday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SONC in report on Monday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) on Wednesday, March 30 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 9,150 shares. Amer Century holds 0.01% or 171,652 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 119,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 540,933 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 60,161 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co invested in 250,303 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 140,926 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 36,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 361,810 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Penn Cap Com Inc accumulated 285,674 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 27,376 shares. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 192,389 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 21,347 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 342,804 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 61.11% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CARB’s profit will be $10.02M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carbonite Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Carbonite stock falters on secondary offering following strong outlook – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Carbonite Inc. Are Popping 17% Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cybersecurity Stocks That Should Help Investors Lock Up Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 32 insider sales for $30.03 million activity. $163,914 worth of stock was sold by Mellinger Paul S. on Monday, October 29. HUDSON CASSANDRA also sold $49,026 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Friday, June 29. On Friday, November 30 SHEER DANIELLE sold $19,313 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 691 shares. KRASNOW TODD sold $191,035 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, July 23 FRIEND DAVID sold $26.18M worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 698,080 shares. 1,432 shares valued at $47,628 were sold by Mohan Deepak on Monday, October 29.