King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 24.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 16,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,135 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.07 million, down from 68,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 870,292 shares traded or 154.16% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 22.71% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 4.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 257,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.11 million, down from 268,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,160 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $245.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CRS’s profit will be $31.27 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.78 million shares or 0.76% less from 43.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank has 1,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 3,476 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Llc has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 6,027 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc holds 456 shares. Boston Prtn reported 33,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has invested 0.04% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Ameriprise Finance holds 581,651 shares. 9,602 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 65,306 shares. Sei holds 62,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 15,271 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,553 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100 are owned by James Investment Inc. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.07% or 82,885 shares. Hays Advisory Ltd Llc reported 2,405 shares stake. Cwm Lc holds 73,016 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,828 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 195,856 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 21,787 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Argi Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,098 shares. Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Lvm Capital Mi invested in 87,578 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Counsel Lc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,725 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 54,771 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio.

