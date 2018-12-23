Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 7,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,950 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.51 million, up from 386,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.56M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 32.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, down from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $462.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,625 shares to 23,090 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. $5.40 million worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares were sold by Johnson Denise C.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 276,509 shares to 383,043 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 63,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,533 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings Ag (RHHBY).

