Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 92,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $370.95 million, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09M shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 37.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, down from 18,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 1.75M shares traded or 27.48% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Northcoast. Raymond James downgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, April 25 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 4 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Wednesday, November 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $77.0 target. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, August 4 report.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $22.34 million activity. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.37 million was made by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Wednesday, December 12. Richards Thomas E also sold $1.48M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. 6,138 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $522,282 were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A.. 4,000 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $333,880 were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. 6,111 shares valued at $531,296 were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A on Wednesday, September 5. $216,074 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J..

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $17.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys by 51,827 shares to 176,979 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 117,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Brown Advisory reported 3,977 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 278,469 shares. 21,000 were reported by Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Northern Trust reported 900,691 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 93,840 shares. Korea Corporation reported 0.01% stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 38,000 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.59% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 33,621 shares. Bokf Na has 75,345 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Sei Invests invested in 127,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 5,714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Architects owns 959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Your Credit Card Rental Car Coverage Doesnâ€™t Include – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Jump 1% on 90-Day Tariff Delay – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CDW – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Is In Cyclical Value Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) And More – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries: Strong Fundamentals And Insider Buying Make This An Interesting Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mohawk Industries Stock Dropped 16.2% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $64.23 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider BALCAEN FILIP bought $29.60 million. Patton Rodney David sold $95,583 worth of stock. Carson Brian had bought 2,698 shares worth $313,877. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $950,000 was sold by Thiers Bernard. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $117,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. HELEN SUZANNE L sold $1.37M worth of stock or 10,642 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.98M for 11.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Mohawk (NYSE:MHK), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Mohawk had 71 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 20 report. The company was initiated on Friday, January 6 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. As per Monday, December 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital Markets maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Friday, April 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, April 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rating on Monday, October 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $140 target.