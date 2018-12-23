Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 51.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 10,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 20,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 3.50 million shares traded or 169.48% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has risen 36.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.27 million, down from 423,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09 million shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Needham. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Northcoast. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 5. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, August 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Wednesday, November 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $77.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Deutsche Bank.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $766.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,220 shares to 671,948 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Jump 1% on 90-Day Tariff Delay – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Your Credit Card Rental Car Coverage Doesnâ€™t Include – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CDW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. On Monday, November 12 ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,560 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 4,000 shares. $535,382 worth of stock was sold by TROKA MATTHEW A. on Tuesday, November 6. $1.47M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. 2,421 shares were sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J., worth $216,074 on Monday, November 12. $1.37M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $876,910 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.55% or 43,978 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 356,346 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 737,445 are held by First Trust Advsrs Lp. 2,668 are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 93,840 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 313,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.63% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Suntrust Banks invested in 4,086 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 8,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 79,007 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.1% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Veritable LP holds 3,146 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.65 million shares or 0.35% more from 45.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 167,384 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,300 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 23,696 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 823,729 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Ifrah Finance Inc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 2,100 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 641 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 225,241 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Among 27 analysts covering Brinker (NYSE:EAT), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Brinker had 89 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, October 30 to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 1 by Stephens. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 12 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 8,926 shares to 19,478 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,722 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. PROVOST STEVE sold $611,235 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, November 28. $202,788 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares were sold by Taylor Joseph G. Another trade for 4,905 shares valued at $212,730 was made by Valade Kelli on Thursday, September 6. Roberts Wyman also sold $1.69 million worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 2,078 shares valued at $101,012 was sold by Ware Michaela M.