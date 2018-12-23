Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 18.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 19,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 9.96M shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Volkswagen A G (DIS) by 79.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 107,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 241,520 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18 million, up from 134,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Volkswagen A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $552,000 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CNP’s profit will be $160.38M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,550 shares to 8,724 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More important recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy (CNP) announces executive leadership team for combined company following close of Vectren (VVC) merger – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “CenterPoint Energy declares fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.2875, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $32.1563 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000 – PRNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $396.59M and $153.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Media Inv Grp Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 22,217 shares to 176,332 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 35,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,573 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd Adr (NYSE:FLY).

