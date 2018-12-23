Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 37.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,476 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 14,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 5.49 million shares traded or 155.89% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 26.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $994,000, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 496,575 shares traded or 228.83% up from the average. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 16.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB

Among 5 analysts covering Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Central Pacific Financial Corp. had 12 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Friday, December 16. The stock of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by Compass Point. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. On Thursday, January 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. Piper Jaffray initiated Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, July 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, March 29.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.29 million for 12.22 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold CPF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.39 million shares or 0.48% less from 25.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0% or 18,537 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 12,827 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 55,500 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 34,200 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 289,695 shares. Ckw Group has 2,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Fisher Asset Limited Com has 65,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 332,422 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,827 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 32,173 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $67.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 12,416 shares to 21,547 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 43,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Central Pacific Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) CEO Paul Yonamine on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q3 Earnings Preview: How Are Events Shaping Up? – Zacks.com” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Hawaiian, Bank of Hawaii decline in market share – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 7,613 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 75,187 shares. Advent Capital De accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Patten Grp Inc accumulated 64,939 shares. 3,634 were reported by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,086 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 28,411 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co reported 35,392 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Meyer Handelman Co invested 2.64% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $756,256 were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J.. Shares for $1.56M were sold by Azbell Michael T.. 1,000 shares were sold by Melucci Jeffrey P., worth $111,180 on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of KMB in report on Monday, April 25 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, July 12 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 26 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broad price increases from Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $926.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,134 shares to 394,272 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,877 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN).