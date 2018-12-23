Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 55.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.12 million, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,436 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.92M, up from 67,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 112 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31.0 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, May 4 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, November 14 by Atlantic Securities. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Susquehanna. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by UBS. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 21. Barclays Capital downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Monday, December 12 to “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, April 19 with “Sell”.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $745.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 136,000 shares to 271,000 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc owns 252,645 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 85 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.11% or 139,614 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 391,178 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt reported 2% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28.59M shares. Advisory Network Lc owns 17,083 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Co reported 19,967 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 335,685 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 343,049 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Com reported 37,375 shares. 140 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 2.10 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited owns 155 shares. Ifrah Financial Serv reported 3,717 shares.

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

More important recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable – Benzinga” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Acuity Brands – there’s more upside – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212.0 target in Tuesday, January 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $195.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 15. The company was initiated on Friday, September 23 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Williams Capital Group to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $386.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) by 3,444 shares to 79,445 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 42,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,837 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Schwab Charles owns 232,523 shares. Bronson Point Management Llc owns 110,000 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Lc invested in 0.46% or 9,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 50 were accumulated by Optimum Advsrs. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Prudential Inc invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 143,509 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 14,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 332,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 55,027 shares. Muhlenkamp Com Incorporated has 2.95% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 43,873 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 3,935 are owned by Asset.