Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.22 million, down from 179,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48 million shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 17.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 10,026 shares to 294,023 shares, valued at $47.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 27,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76 million for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

