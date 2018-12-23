Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 120,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.68M, up from 115,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 15.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,487 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, up from 27,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,138 shares to 32,749 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 15,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,734 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Macroview Inv Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 145 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 23,167 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Orrstown Fincl Service invested in 1,442 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 2,756 shares. Jones Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,107 shares. Advisors Ok holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,185 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,022 shares. Schwab Charles Invest holds 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2.93M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,110 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 17,694 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Papp L Roy Associates owns 2,965 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 5,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.2% or 78,524 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual holds 911,300 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser stated it has 1.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgecreek Management owns 16,712 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,960 shares. Ssi Investment Management Inc owns 3,632 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 42,361 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.16% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 0.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 73,856 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 50,685 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Schaller Invest Grp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 156,897 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company owns 14,186 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,903 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $574.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,610 shares to 97,648 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,862 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW).

