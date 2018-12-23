Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 107,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,627 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.09 million, down from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 64% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS `ON TRACK’ TO CLOSING CIGNA DEAL BY YR END; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE HEALTH INSURER CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF BEING BOUGHT BY INSURER CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $41.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy with $67bn Express Scripts takeover

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 5. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Wednesday, June 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $21200 target. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of CI in report on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $182 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 10 to “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CI in report on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Friday, February 2.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71M for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. Another trade for 21,189 shares valued at $4.51M was made by Sadler Jason D on Friday, November 2. 2,825 shares valued at $605,253 were sold by Triplett Michael W on Monday, November 5.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 222,600 shares to 274,200 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 336,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

Among 7 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Enpro Industries had 11 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 31 report. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Gabelli. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NPO in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 23.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $37,814 activity.