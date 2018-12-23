Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 58.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 5,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 4.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 151,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $797.67 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24 million shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent – One Year Ahead of Goal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna grabs vital scale with $67bn deal for Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – New Cigna Study Reveals Loneliness at Epidemic Levels in America; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Launches Online Campaign About Safe Use of Opioids for Pain Managemen; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Ri; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA SAYS IT CONSIDERED BUYING A LARGE PUBLIC HEALTH COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Net $915M; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cigna-Express Scripts deal to face Justice Department review – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Cigna to Draw Antitrust Scrutiny Amid Wave of Health-Care Deals

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,482 shares to 33,024 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,698 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank Trust invested in 2,486 shares. Garrison invested in 2,567 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 2,137 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management has invested 1.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Roundview Cap Ltd Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,331 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 10,520 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability invested in 8,717 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Proshare holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 166,935 shares. Davidson Advsr stated it has 3,265 shares. Sageworth Tru has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cannell Peter B And stated it has 9,650 shares. Stifel Fin has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 377,701 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.68% stake.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital initiated Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, September 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $75 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 11. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, July 5 report. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Monday, September 28 report. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, October 16. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C also sold $5.40M worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $21.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.71 million shares to 18.38 million shares, valued at $905.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 69,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. ZOLLARS WILLIAM D had sold 201 shares worth $42,379 on Friday, December 14. On Friday, November 2 Sadler Jason D sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 21,189 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 12. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Friday, October 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,679 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1,316 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.99% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 7,008 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 893,100 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Synovus Corporation invested in 1,553 shares. Tig Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,296 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 264 are owned by Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Co. Hbk Investments LP holds 255,655 shares. Hexavest reported 258,238 shares. Hudock stated it has 497 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 326 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 219,258 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,800 shares.