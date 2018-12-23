Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.33 million, down from 44,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 12,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.10 million, up from 113,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,600 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,436 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, August 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Sunday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 175,237 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc owns 140,152 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.34% or 278,271 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp reported 128,338 shares. Cap Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 876,125 shares. 1.28M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Meyer Handelman invested in 1.13% or 477,700 shares. Leisure Mngmt reported 17,342 shares stake. Intact Mgmt Inc stated it has 180,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 375,128 shares. Grace & White Incorporated Ny owns 6,940 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg reported 10,000 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,470 shares. Timber Hill Limited Company owns 28,177 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30 million. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. $10.28 million worth of stock was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Tan Irving also sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. 35,000 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $1.51M on Friday, June 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Navellier & Assoc Inc reported 2,131 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers holds 27,628 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 15,906 shares. First Bancorporation holds 322,710 shares. Inv Of America accumulated 5,202 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 2.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bridges Mgmt holds 1.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 183,563 shares. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca has invested 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Economic Planning Gru Inc Adv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maverick Limited invested in 0.04% or 31,360 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1% stake. Hayek Kallen Management owns 26,408 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 442,007 shares. Fdx owns 44,198 shares. 10 reported 22,588 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 7. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. Nomura upgraded the shares of PEP in report on Monday, November 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, February 12.

