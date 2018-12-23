Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 65.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 246,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.42 million, up from 378,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc analyzed 8,212 shares as the company's stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,442 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.46M, down from 69,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 571,430 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.41% stake. Rampart Investment Lc reported 7,069 shares. Capital Ca has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 8,504 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. British Columbia Corp owns 150,333 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fincl Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,259 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.07 million shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 154,948 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natl Pension accumulated 317,076 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 88,000 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Williams Jones & Limited Liability owns 3,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $556.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 33,305 shares to 37,318 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Another trade for 7,820 shares valued at $1.37 million was made by Tobin Jack J on Wednesday, September 5. The insider Tully Sean sold $2.59M. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $51,689 was sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J. $35,530 worth of stock was sold by Pankau Ronald A. on Monday, December 10. 2,500 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $410,275 were sold by Pietrowicz John W.. On Friday, November 16 Winkler Julie sold $1.14 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 5,847 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.32 million worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. 63,050 shares valued at $3.00 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. The insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Madrona Fin Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 8,403 shares. 3,220 are owned by Eii Cap Mngmt. Leavell Inv accumulated 68,293 shares. Illinois-based Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James Fincl Services owns 1.54M shares. Spinnaker Tru has 159,618 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Com has 141,390 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 2.7% or 250,457 shares. Vantage Prtn Limited Com owns 207,655 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regions Corporation invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bangor Bancshares accumulated 22,055 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 40,318 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 690,256 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 243,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).