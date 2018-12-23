Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.26M, up from 486,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 66.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,321 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $930,000, up from 5,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 1.68 million shares traded or 135.49% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 45.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 118,799 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Birinyi holds 0.22% or 8,750 shares. Clough Capital Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 689,043 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 803,611 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,483 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 907 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 87,735 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 60,910 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 6.31 million shares. Signature Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jnba Financial has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.94% or 24,781 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Com owns 3,298 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 17. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. JP Morgan maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Thursday, April 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $54 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 7 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 14 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 28. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, July 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6800 target.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) Said to Face $180M Loss on Loan to Asian Hedge Fund – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Why American Airlines Has Turnaround Potential – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Who were Wall Street’s biggest dealmakers of 2018? Here’s the tally. – The Business Journals” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.54 million activity. $191,273 worth of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) was bought by WEISZ STEPHEN P. Geller John E JR bought $460,380 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vail Resorts Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Marriott Vacation Club Pulse®, San Francisco: Coming To The City By The Bay In 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond Resorts files confidentially for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Hitch in Marriott Vacations’ Acquisition of ILG – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Marriot Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Marriot Vacations Worldwide had 34 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 25. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 18. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on Friday, August 4 with “Market Perform” rating. M Partners maintained Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) rating on Thursday, January 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. Nomura initiated Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, October 14 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, May 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.50, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VAC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 72.81 million shares or 208.06% more from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bahl Gaynor invested 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 16,103 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Aperio Ltd Llc owns 13,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 9 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 3 shares. Sei stated it has 47,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 260 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 146,921 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 25 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 61,339 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 16,937 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 44,006 shares. Texas Yale has 0.04% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,881 shares.