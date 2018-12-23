Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95 million, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53M shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX)

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.91 million, up from 159,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 4.70M shares traded or 130.77% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. SUN ANTHONY sold $548,999 worth of stock.

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cognex Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 2. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, February 13. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. Nomura initiated Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on Friday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, June 6 by Bernstein. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 11. Northcoast downgraded the shares of CGNX in report on Friday, December 2 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, November 3.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $321.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.61 million for 38.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Mi invested 0.47% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8,700 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 145,913 shares. Stephens Limited accumulated 917,077 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 400 shares. Axa has invested 0.43% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 2,800 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Blue Finance Cap invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com reported 18,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank reported 552,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Us Fincl Bank De reported 129,008 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 50,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. Friedrich Amy Christine sold 1,700 shares worth $103,700. The insider GELATT DANIEL bought $1.20M.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan upgraded Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Monday, February 12. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $70.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Monday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. Citigroup maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on Wednesday, April 6 with “Sell” rating.