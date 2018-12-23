Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36 million, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,598 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.37 million, up from 455,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08 million shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,308 shares to 288,051 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,346 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Set to Acquire Digital Engineering Firm Softvision – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology: Bound For A Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Gain From Domain Expertise? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 167,901 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 4.55M shares stake. 975 are held by Mercer Advisers. Carderock Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Busey Trust Communication owns 94,536 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 100,494 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt Inc owns 2.84M shares. Btim Corporation has 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 196,112 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zacks holds 0.01% or 3,628 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.73% or 84,627 shares. S&Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,855 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.33% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. $57,052 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Lennox James Patrick on Friday, September 14. Middleton Sean sold $2,878 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, July 6. Another trade for 976 shares valued at $66,592 was made by Shaheen Allen on Friday, December 14. $251,624 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Frank Malcolm. $114,126 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Thursday, December 13. Telesmanic Robert also sold $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. HSBC initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 30 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Goldman Sachs. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, June 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, January 31 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Numis Securities maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, September 23 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 31. On Friday, September 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $74.6 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 4,328 shares to 20,858 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 29,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,187 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Mirati Therapeutics, comScore, Nuance Communications, Carnival, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and TrueCar â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wolfe Research preview Carnival ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo Cap owns 2,965 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 2,096 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 19,825 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Black Creek Inv Mgmt owns 3.76 million shares or 7.29% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 47,722 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 16,864 shares. Banced invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 736,259 shares.