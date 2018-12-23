Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 83,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,569 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.44 million, down from 468,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 1.74M shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 97.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 19,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,198 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 20,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Merchants has 0.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,836 shares. Tributary Cap Management Llc accumulated 21,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carroll Assoc stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 221,013 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Freshford Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 861,342 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 778 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Korea Investment owns 0.66% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.04 million shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 128,492 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 27,870 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.21% or 39,494 shares. Paw holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15,000 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of stock or 7,636 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 45,317 shares to 19,822 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bk Ag Ldn Brh (DGP) by 169,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,855 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $5.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 41,074 shares to 301,752 shares, valued at $34.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 156,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.58 million activity. $2.33M worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by DUGAN PATRICK D. The insider Mastalerz John A Jr sold $355,014. KASSLING WILLIAM E also sold $6.01 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. $11.36M worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Thursday, July 26. Hehir Brian sold $861,128 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. $441,046 worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by FOSTER LEE B II.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,404 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Skylands Cap Limited Company reported 3,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 850,887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 31,700 shares. Fiera Corp holds 0% or 2,802 shares in its portfolio. Dudley Shanley accumulated 4.88% or 246,110 shares. 828,011 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 4,647 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 20,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 1,258 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 79,230 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management Incorporated reported 116,296 shares stake. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WAB’s profit will be $98.55 million for 16.69 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.37% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.