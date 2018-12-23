Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 10.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 46,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 25.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 11,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, up from 44,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 3.47M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. On Monday, October 1 the insider Boratto Eva C sold $354,080. The insider Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Denton David M sold $2.02M. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson And Com stated it has 0.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 3,759 shares. Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd Liability reported 3.67% stake. Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Ltd Llc owns 0.69% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 202,779 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 2.34 million shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 5,779 shares. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capital Guardian Co invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Opus Investment Management Incorporated holds 48,900 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset owns 19,344 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 32,238 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 26 by Tigress Financial. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 17. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $115 target in Monday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was reinitiated by Evercore on Wednesday, August 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, December 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Needham. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $191.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19,905 shares to 51,735 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,955 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56,650 shares to 576,085 shares, valued at $42.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Among 46 analysts covering Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), 33 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Continental Resources Inc. had 200 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CLR in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 14 with “Hold”. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, April 27. Piper Jaffray maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 16.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $335,000 activity.